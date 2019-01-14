A tanker carrying 3,500 gallons of liquid chocolate rolled over, causing lane closures on Interstate 40 Monday afternoon as a river of chocolate flowed down the road, officials say.
The chocolate, which weighed around 40,000 pounds, was kept at 120 degrees, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The westbound lane of Interstate 40 at milepost 211, east of Flagstaff, is blocked during cleanup.
"This will be a sweet cleanup," DPS said in a tweet.
