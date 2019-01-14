Arizona Department of Public Safety

A tanker carrying 3,500 gallons of liquid chocolate rolled over, causing lane closures on Interstate 40 Monday afternoon as a river of chocolate flowed down the road, officials say.  

The chocolate, which weighed around 40,000 pounds, was kept at 120 degrees, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety

The westbound lane of Interstate 40 at milepost 211, east of Flagstaff, is blocked during cleanup.  

"This will be a sweet cleanup," DPS said in a tweet. 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles