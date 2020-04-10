Reward offered after two endangered wolves are killed near Pinetop

Authorities are offering a reward for information in connection with the suspicious deaths of two Mexican gray wolves near Pinetop.

Wildlife officials recovered the bodies of the endangered animals on March 22 and 23 off Porter Mountain Road in the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest, about 200 miles northeast of Tucson.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners are offering up to $37,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

In a statement issued Friday, service officials said they hope to hear from anyone who might have seen a vehicle that was stopped or driving slowly off Porter Mountain Road or who has any information that could be helpful in finding those responsible for the deaths of the wolves.

"Each of these endangered wolves deserves a chance to survive in the wild," said Amy Lueders, regional director for the service in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the statement. “Our law enforcement officers are actively working with the Arizona Game and Fish Department to conduct a comprehensive investigation into these suspicious deaths."

Lueders added that wolf poachers face "serious criminal consequences” for their actions.