Reward offered after two endangered wolves are killed near Pinetop

Authorities are offering a reward for information in connection with the suspicious deaths of two Mexican gray wolves near Pinetop.
Wildlife officials recovered the bodies of the endangered animals on March 22 and 23 off Porter Mountain Road in the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest, about 200 miles northeast of Tucson.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners are offering up to $37,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
In a statement issued Friday, service officials said they hope to hear from anyone who might have seen a vehicle that was stopped or driving slowly off Porter Mountain Road or who has any information that could be helpful in finding those responsible for the deaths of the wolves.
"Each of these endangered wolves deserves a chance to survive in the wild," said Amy Lueders, regional director for the service in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the statement. “Our law enforcement officers are actively working with the Arizona Game and Fish Department to conduct a comprehensive investigation into these suspicious deaths."
Lueders added that wolf poachers face "serious criminal consequences” for their actions.
Tips can be made, even anonymously, by contacting the Fish and Wildlife Service at 1-844-FWS-TIPS (397-8477) or the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 1-800-352-0700.
The Mexican wolf was once common throughout portions of the southwestern United States and Mexico, but it was all but wiped out by the 1970s.
In 1998, state and federal wildlife managers reintroduced 11 captive-bred wolves into the wild in Arizona and New Mexico.
There are now at least 163 of the endangered animals roaming the two states, according to the latest population count completed in January. That's an increase of 24 percent over the past year.
At least 90 pups were born in the wild in 2019, and at least 52 of them survived to the end of the year.
Wildlife officials documented 14 Mexican wolf deaths last year, down from 21 in 2018.
In addition to the two wolves killed near Pinetop, three wolves were found dead at separate locations in Arizona in January. Those deaths were being investigated to determine a cause.
