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Arizona saw at least two aircraft incidents over the last couple of days where the pilots survived and were ultimately able to walk away from the wreckage.

The first crash involved a military helicopter that made a crash landing in the parking lot area of the Windsor launch ramp in Lake Havasu City at around 10:19 p.m. on Oct. 18, according to the city's website. Two pilots were able to exit the aircraft themselves. The cause behind the crash remained under investigation, according to the city's website.

Responding fire crews remained at the scene for over four hours and used firefighting foam on a fuel leak to create a safer environment.