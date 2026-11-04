PHOENIX — A small aircraft made a "hard landing" at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, causing a runway to remain closed until crews can remove the aircraft, officials said.
The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday and affected the airport's south runway, according to airport spokesperson Jon Brodsky.
Phoenix fire officials said five people were aboard the aircraft, and none were injured.
Brodsky said the incident did not impact operations at the airport or cause flight delays.