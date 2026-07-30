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PHOENIX — Phoenix fire crews rescued a man off of Mummy Mountain Wednesday after he reported feeling ill while hiking.

The hiker, identified by 12 News as Academy Award-winning animator Glen Keane, told officials he could not continue his descent down the mountain, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Crews used a helicopter to hoist him off the mountain, near 57th Place and Glen Drive in Paradise Valley. At the bottom, he was transferred to a waiting ambulance and assessed.

According to fire officials, he refused transportation to a hospital. All firefighters were able to get off the mountain safely.