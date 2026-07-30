PHOENIX — Phoenix fire crews rescued a man off of Mummy Mountain Wednesday after he reported feeling ill while hiking.
The hiker, identified by 12 News as Academy Award-winning animator Glen Keane, told officials he could not continue his descent down the mountain, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Crews used a helicopter to hoist him off the mountain, near 57th Place and Glen Drive in Paradise Valley. At the bottom, he was transferred to a waiting ambulance and assessed.
According to fire officials, he refused transportation to a hospital. All firefighters were able to get off the mountain safely.
Keane is a longtime animator for Disney, and his film credits include “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Pocahontas”," “Tarzan” and “The Princess and the Frog.” He won an Oscar alongside Kobe Bryant for “Dear Basketball,” an animated short film.