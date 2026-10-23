When was the last time the property was inspected?

Over the past decade, the foundation completed a few projects at Taliesin West, according to Scottsdale’s Planning Department.

City records showed that in 2016, the foundation got the OK to replace a portion of Taliesin West’s kitchen roof.

Then in 2020, it received a building permit to convert a storage room into a bathroom on the lower level of the Music Pavilion. The work was done the following year.

Most recently, the foundation completed some work on the property’s water, sewer and fire alarm systems in 2023, the Planning Department said. There haven’t been any permitted projects or inspections at Taliesin West since then.

Kristen Landry is the Planning Department’s spokesperson. When asked whether the foundation needs the city’s approval before reopening the site, she said it can operate even if there are plans to complete permitted work.

She stressed, though, that the department hasn’t received any permit application for a project and that there’s no reported code violation. Therefore, Landry said, “a city building inspection is not necessary.”

The building has no record of reported code violations, Scottsdale police confirmed.

Whether anything needed to be repaired at the building since the fatal incident remains unclear, Landry noted.

“If significant work requiring a permit needs to be done,” she said, “then the Foundation or their contractor could apply for a permit, and then inspections would take place to ensure the work was being done according to code.”