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The 83-year-old Grand Canyon hiker who went missing for more than 24 hours was found safe.

Gerald Guinn, of Kanab, Utah, was found during a helicopter reconnaissance flight around 6:30 p.m. July 22, according to the National Park Service. The rescue took place about 2.5 miles from the North Rim near the park's northeast boundary along Forest Service Road 610, the park service said.

This area, also known as Dog Saddle, was where Guinn was last seen around 5 p.m. July 21 before he and his hiking partner became separated, according to the park service.

"Rescue personnel safely extricated Guinn via a litter carry to a nearby roadway, where he was evaluated by emergency medical personnel before being transported," the park service said in a news release.