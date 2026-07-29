Prefer us on Google Learn More

PHOENIX — A 42-year-old man died after firefighters found his body temperature had reached 107 degrees at a north Phoenix apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Campbell Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a caller reported the man had broken a window and was making incoherent statements, police spokesperson Sgt. John Buchanan said.

Fire officials determined the man had an extremely elevated body temperature and showed signs of physical distress, Buchanan said. He died later at a hospital.