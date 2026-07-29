PHOENIX — A 42-year-old man died after firefighters found his body temperature had reached 107 degrees at a north Phoenix apartment complex, police said.
Officers were called to an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Campbell Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a caller reported the man had broken a window and was making incoherent statements, police spokesperson Sgt. John Buchanan said.
Fire officials determined the man had an extremely elevated body temperature and showed signs of physical distress, Buchanan said. He died later at a hospital.
Police have not released his name. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, Buchanan said. Detectives from the Phoenix Police Department’s Homicide Unit were investigating the case.