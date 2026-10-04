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Arizona and the Hopi Tribe could regain $181 million for solar projects in low-income communities after two federal judges ruled the Trump administration unlawfully rescinded the Biden-era grants.

The Environmental Protection Agency awarded nearly $7 billion in April 2024 under the Solar For All program, part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Trump EPA terminated the program in August 2025. Only about $71 million had been disbursed at the time, according to an agency audit, though all of it had already been promised to the 60 or so grantees.

Arizona received $42,000 of its $156.1 million grant, according to federal records on USASpending.gov. The Hopi Tribe received $421,000 out of $25.1 million.

In September, federal judges in the District of Columbia and Rhode Island issued rulings days apart striking down EPA’s termination. The rulings could clear the way for restoration of the grants, though neither judge directly ordered they be reinstated.

The EPA said in a statement that it is reviewing the rulings and considering whether to appeal.

The One Big Beautiful Bill, signed in July 2025, repealed the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund created by the Inflation Reduction Act and rescinded all unobligated money. The Trump administration argued that the provision covered the unspent Solar for All money.

“EPA no longer has the authority to administer the program or the appropriated funds,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in August 2025, asserting that Congress has provided “clear language and intent” to eliminate the funding.