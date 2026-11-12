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A Republican lawmaker accused Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth of trampling on U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly's right to free speech, and he argued that move, among others, was grounds for impeachment.

The now-shelved impeachment effort was the latest twist in Kelly’s battle with the Trump administration over a video he made reminding U.S. service members that they do not need to follow illegal orders.

“He needs to go,” Kelly, D-Arizona, said in a CNN interview. "He should have never had the job to begin with."

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, led the charge to impeach Hegseth, who was nominated by President Donald Trump for the job of secretary for the Department of War, formally known as the Department of Defense.

The effort was effectively killed by U.S. House lawmakers on Nov. 10, when they voted narrowly to send the articles to committee. Arizona's congressional delegation voted on party lines, with Republicans supporting shelving the measure and Democrats opposing the move.

The lower chamber is still controlled by Republicans until January. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Arizona, warned Hegseth not to get "too comfortable."

"House Republicans may have spared you but you can’t avoid the inevitable. You will be held accountable for your illegal war when Democrats take the majority," she wrote in a social media post.

Massie had filed eight articles of impeachment against the Pentagon chief. The articles accuse Hegseth of unlawfully ignoring Congress to carry out Trump's war in Iran, illegally seizing the leader of Venezuela and inappropriately targeting suspected drug traffickers at sea.