The afternoon of March 20

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees and west-southwest winds of 8-18 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 48 degrees, which last occurred at 6 a.m.

The highest temperature so far today has been 76 degrees, which occurred at 1:53 p.m.

The record high for March 20 is 94 degrees, set in 2017.

The record low is 29 degrees, set in 1903.