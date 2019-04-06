History: Has been placed on probation four times in last three years, most recently on March 4.
What the inspector saw: Cockroach nymph crawling on food prep table; chicken, spring rolls, tofu and cabbage stored at unsafe temperatures; cucumbers were moldy; no person in charge on the premises; some foods had no use-by dates; chemicals stored in unlabeled containers; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a March 14 follow-up inspection.
Comments: Declined to comment.