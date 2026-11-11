And that’s just one tradeoff. The bill further guts the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act and the National Environmental Policy Act — our safeguards that protect clean air and water, wildlife and community involvement.

Tribal nations and organizations have also sounded the alarm over how it usurps tribal sovereignty, undermining how and when the federal government must consult with tribes under the National Historic Preservation Act over development that might affect their treaty rights and tribal homelands.

As some have noted, the result of the bill would be a fundamental shift in how government works. Government would protect corporate interests from the public rather than protecting the public from corporate interests.

There’s also a practical problem. The bill imposes tight, new timelines and requires taxpayers in some circumstances to reimburse corporate permitting costs if deadlines are missed.

When I ran the Bureau of Land Management, it had close to 10,000 employees. Even then, we needed more capacity. Still, working closely with the Fish and Wildlife Service, we issued thousands of permits, including three major transmission lines and two critical mineral mines. We set records for permitting both renewable energy and oil and gas.

Today, however, the BLM has roughly half that staff — 5,500 employees — after being DOGEd and attacked by this administration. The Fish and Wildlife Service has been similarly gutted. Same with the Forest Service. Permitting requires people to get on the ground, assess problems and solve them. It requires ensuring communities have a voice in protecting clean air, clean water and wildlife. Dismantled agencies won’t be able to meet these deadlines.