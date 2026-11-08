What makes me a moderate Democrat is that I believe in the Founding Fathers’ view of the nature of man. They believed in liberty — that it is in man’s nature to be free to pursue his own interest and free to act in his own interest. They also believed that human liberty carried with it the potential for excess and harm to others in the exercise of one’s own liberty.

It was James Madison in “Federalist #51” who warned us about the excess that the Constitution was designed to limit but not prohibit:

“But what is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections of human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige the government to control itself. A dependence on the people is, no doubt, the primary control on the government; but experience has taught mankind the necessity of auxiliary precautions.”

This is the principle so famously associated with the “Miracle at Philadelphia” in 1787 when the Constitution was created — the principle of separation of powers with structural checks and balances. This is the principle of countervailing power to protect the liberty of the many from the monopolistic liberty of the few.