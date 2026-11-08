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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In an exam room at a clinic on the corner of Sunrise Drive and Kolb Road, I sat across from a patient for a consult. She had a double-sided, handwritten list of symptoms and conditions and a Ziploc bag full of prescriptions. After we made our introductions, I wheeled my stool over to her and asked my opening question: “What matters most to you?”

She started to read off her list of diagnoses, stopping herself midway through the third one to ask, “Did you say, ‘What’s the matter with me?’ or ‘What matters to me?’”

I showed her the notes I had reviewed before she arrived. It’s a small gesture, but it signals that we’re in this together. We would talk about her conditions and prescriptions, of course. I was just as interested in what gave her life meaning outside the four walls of our clinic. She told me her granddaughter gave her life meaning. Her health mattered because she wanted to spend as much time with her as possible.

After spending 30 minutes getting to know her better, we developed a plan that built on her existing treatment. It included a series of low-impact Qigong routines found on YouTube, a simple breathwork practice, a connection to a community acupuncture clinic, a recipe for a health tonic, and a referral to a dietitian covered by her insurance. Within months, she was able to cross several symptoms off her list and was taking regular walks with her granddaughter, goals she had set for herself.

At a follow-up visit, she told me she felt better. She was far from cured, but she also shared that she had been looking for this kind of care her whole life. She just didn't know what to call it or how to find it.