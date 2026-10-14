Great memory of RichRod

I was watching Arizona’s 52-31 win over West Virginia on Saturday, and it brought back memories of meeting ex-UA football coach Rich Rodgiuez at Fini’s restaurant back in November 2018. I was with my girlfriend at the time, and I looked over and thought that it might be him at the bar, having a beer with fellow golf friends. We had never met. We walked over, and I said, "Are you RichRod?" and he stood up and said, "Yes, I am!” He was a total gentleman; we talked a little about the great job he did while here, about his son and my reaction to his firing being part of sports politics. He was very modest, and what an impression he left on my ex. He would have spent more time with us, but he had a beer and friends waiting, which I realized, so we said thank you and said goodbye. We both, I'm sure, will never forget that time!