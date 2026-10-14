Great memory of RichRod
I was watching Arizona’s 52-31 win over West Virginia on Saturday, and it brought back memories of meeting ex-UA football coach Rich Rodgiuez at Fini’s restaurant back in November 2018. I was with my girlfriend at the time, and I looked over and thought that it might be him at the bar, having a beer with fellow golf friends. We had never met. We walked over, and I said, "Are you RichRod?" and he stood up and said, "Yes, I am!” He was a total gentleman; we talked a little about the great job he did while here, about his son and my reaction to his firing being part of sports politics. He was very modest, and what an impression he left on my ex. He would have spent more time with us, but he had a beer and friends waiting, which I realized, so we said thank you and said goodbye. We both, I'm sure, will never forget that time!
James Coughlin
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Northeast side
AI will follow the money
Every AI leader warns that it will become exponentially smarter every six months and go far beyond any human capacity. Yet your Congress and the President do nothing.
New medicines and inventions can go through years of reviews and testing. Hell, last month they were protecting us from lettuce bugs, but now, with the potential to destroy banking, power grids, medical services, water systems and create horrific weapons and diseases, they hide under the sheet of “self-regulation.”
To their credit, all AI leaders say they need to slow down; the dangers are too great, but none do or will, because to slow down is to lose, and the losses will be measured in trillions.
There are so many forgotten examples of what should be obvious to all. My favorite being the seven big tobacco companies joining arms and swearing their product was not addictive or cancerous.
Good God, please vote smart this election!
Richard Kimball
Midtown
Community oversight of data centers
A recent letter (“Data Centers”) claimed that opposing new data center construction will halt economic progress and set commercial application of information technology back 75 years. This misrepresents today’s building surge and trivializes legitimate community concerns.
Every digital service cited — streaming, cloud storage, online banking, e-commerce, social media and early AI tools — existed long before the current construction boom. The digital economy is not suddenly vulnerable, nor does its future depend on approving every proposed facility.
What has changed is the explosive rise of generative AI and machine learning workloads, which require massive, power-intensive campuses. Communities are being asked to absorb the environmental, infrastructure, and often tax incentive burdens of an industry racing to build capacity for AI models demanding unprecedented electricity, cooling and land.
Residents are not anti-technology. They are insisting on responsible planning. Opposing reckless, resource-heavy expansion is not halting progress. It is the fundamental due diligence required to protect the community.
Anthony Gary
Foothills
Medicare on-time payment
Recently I received an email from President Trump announcing that I would receive a one-time payment of $90 to offset the cost of my October Medicare premium. The email also implies that this was approved by Congress. The exact wording was “provided by”. Really? Does he think $90 will buy senior votes? This payment did not come from any altruistic motive for improving people's lives; it is clearly a self-serving, albeit crass, attempt to bribe people to vote for his party. It’s disturbing and insulting. I’m taking this $90, paid for by taxpayers, and donating $30 each to candidates that I wanted to support but didn’t have the resources to do so. Thanks, Trump! I encourage fellow recipients to do the same if possible. Also, public viewing of a military execution? For pity’s sake, that is so disgusting and not who we are as Americans. Make your voice heard and vote.
Gail Slentz
North side
How low can we go?
Every morning I wake up wondering what fresh hell President Trump and his minions have created. Last week hit an all-time low. Trump suggested that it would be a small price to pay to have Iran take out Los Angeles and San Diego. I wonder if our Commander in Chief knows that 115,607 active-duty military and 230,000 veterans call San Diego home.
Then there is Pete Hegseth, former Fox News host, now Secretary of Defense, calling for a live-stream execution. I guess he got the idea from jihadist terrorists. Surely we are better than this, although electing Trump to a second term really makes me wonder. Think carefully this November when you cast your ballot. Let's get rid of the Trump enablers who helped to create the straits we are in.
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
Save the Republican Party
I believe that having a strong Democratic and Republican Party is essential to our Democratic system of governance. I have some admiration for both parties. I am alarmed that the Republican Party is now under attack from within. The enemy is the extreme branch known as MAGA. It has ultimate control over the party, and it keeps a low stance, a bit like a virus. Candidates fear it, cabinet officials fear it, and Trump fears it. Republicans, including Trump, are now loath to use MAGA! to rally the troops because it has become a toxic brand to many people. If you are a Republican and share any similar feelings, you might understand my concern. It is ironic that it might be necessary to vote for the other party this time to save your own.
Michael Burdoo
West side
Be careful with your vote
If you vote for Juan Ciscomani, you are voting for Donald Trump. Please don't.
David Hass
Foothills