Letter: COVID
View Comments

Letter: COVID

Several weeks ago a letter writer complained about the positive press coverage given to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s poor (according to the letter writer) handling of the COVID crisis, while ignoring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ positive (again, per the writer) handling of the same.

Is there any way the Star can get in touch with the letter writer to ask him to weigh in again and give us an update?

Tom House

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News