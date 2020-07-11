Letter: COVID

Several weeks ago a letter writer complained about the positive press coverage given to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s poor (according to the letter writer) handling of the COVID crisis, while ignoring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ positive (again, per the writer) handling of the same.
Is there any way the Star can get in touch with the letter writer to ask him to weigh in again and give us an update?
Tom House
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
