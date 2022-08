I believe in law enforcement and our legal system and fully support those who dedicate their lives to protect us and our freedom.

But when politicians use the system for political power we all lose.

I see this head hunt of the Democrats persuing Trump it is like the old Roadrunner vs Wiley Coyote cartoons. The Dems throwing everything Acme has at Trump. He "Beep beep" and zooms away.

Pols let the legal system handle it.

Terry Ford

Catalina