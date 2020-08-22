Letter: Equal Rights Amendment

Women are an essential gender. They are more than half of the world’s population. Only they give birth, sometimes to a boy, sometimes to a girl. So, why is it that some of those U.S. offspring can’t get it together and pass the Equal Rights Amendment?
P.S.: I am a white middle class woman who worked steadily from 1955 to 2000…for 69 cents on the dollar.
Judith Whipple
Green Valley
