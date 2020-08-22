 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Equal Rights Amendment
View Comments

Letter: Equal Rights Amendment

Women are an essential gender. They are more than half of the world’s population. Only they give birth, sometimes to a boy, sometimes to a girl. So, why is it that some of those U.S. offspring can’t get it together and pass the Equal Rights Amendment?

P.S.: I am a white middle class woman who worked steadily from 1955 to 2000…for 69 cents on the dollar.

Judith Whipple

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News