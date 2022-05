Dear Candidate,

Do you support reinstating the ban on assault weapons? Yes or no?

Do you support reasonable gun control legislation and licensing? Yes or no?

Will you refuse campaign donations from NRA and similar lobbies? Yes or no?

If you answered "no" to any of the above, I cannot consider your candidacy no matter what else you say you stand for.

Signed, An angry and heartbroken (again) citizen.

Eleanor Arnold

Northeast side

