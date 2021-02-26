 Skip to main content
Letter: Minimum Wage isn't meant to raise a family
I fully support a $15 minimum wage, but I strongly disagree with Patricia Eisenberg's contention that a $35 minimum wage is required because that would result in a sound budget for a parent living in an average apartment.

A minimum wage is intended to provide minimum support, enough to protect someone from dire circumstances. It is not intended to enable someone to support children and live independently in moderate accommodations. In order to achieve that goal, you need the help of the other parent or a job that pays more than minimum wage. Until then, you can delay having a family and/or share your home with others.

Scott McKinzie

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

