Letter: Minimum wage
It is amazing how few people understand Economics. It should be a required high school subject. Increasing minimum wages has no long term benefit to raising quality of life. It just leads to inflation, and all levels of the income ladder just get re-positioned. In 1950, I could get a haircut for $0.25. Now, it's $30. Although I have a higher income today, I don't live any better than in 1950. Statistics show that the percentage of people earning poverty level income hasn't changed over 50 years even though wages and salaries have increased substantially. Minimum wage is meant to allow low skilled people to enter the work place. The only determinant for an individual's earnings should be their talent compared to their competition.

Ken Wolfe

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

