Letter: NRA vs Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood and the National Rifle Association are on opposite sides of America’s highly charged political spectrum. Both blocs tell us that the other is an instrument of death.

Without interjecting more vitriol into the debate, I ask Daily Star readers, ‘Should neither, both or only one of these special interests receive federal government payouts?’

I want to vote no for both sides but apparently only Unplanned Parenthood is on the ballot for funding.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

