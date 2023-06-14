Regarding the University of Oklahoma winning its third straight Women's College World Series this year, tying UCLA, and breaking UA's softball consecutive win streak of 47, which are considerable feats, they have consistently poached good players from other teams, including UA, ASU and others through the years. They had only one player from OK on their roster! With no year sit out rule for transferring, as was the case for college baseball, basketball and football, they are free to continue poaching good players to restock their juggernaut. I believe softball should have the sit out rule, requiring reconsideration of the current college transfer portal. Otherwise, OU will continue to roll on and roll over the competition. OU's team name is Sooners. Sooners were people who left early before the assigned time for the 1889 OK land rush. In other words, they were cheaters. OU has adopted the name.