Letter: Our Constitution Works

I recently visited the Ford Presidential Library in Michigan. This quote is over the main room: “Our Constitution works; our Great Republic is a government of laws, not men. Here the people rule.” President Ford said this immediately after taking his oath of office. Soon after, President Ford pardoned ex-President Nixon to help speed the healing of Watergate, “our long national nightmare.” He did so at great political risk, and it cost him the following election. This action also, twenty-five years later, earned him the JFK Profile in Courage award. This award is “to inspire other elected officials to follow their conscience regardless of political cost.” I wonder, will anyone from today’s long national nightmare receive a Profile in Courage award?
Willian Krauss
Downtown
