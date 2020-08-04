You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Presidential Election
This is the first time that I can remember that this coming Presidential election is not about voting for a person, Joe Biden or Donald Trump. Rather this election is about what form of government we want. The clear choice we have is: Do we want to be governed by Socialism or Capitalism? Be sure YOU vote on November 3, 2020.

Lyle Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

