Letter: Presidential Election

This is the first time that I can remember that this coming Presidential election is not about voting for a person, Joe Biden or Donald Trump. Rather this election is about what form of government we want. The clear choice we have is: Do we want to be governed by Socialism or Capitalism? Be sure YOU vote on November 3, 2020.
Lyle Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
