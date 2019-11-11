Facts are tough to deal with but made much easier apparently when one simply ignores them. For those following Tump’s witch hunt refrains and congressional gate crashers publicity stunt, there are those pesky facts that one must keep tamping down. I’d assumed most of those buying into this don’t read the papers to watch anything but Fox but the letters to the editor suggest they must at least see the news and the facts -- but perhaps they cannot stomach them? How else can we explain them missing that the GOP has been included in the impeachment hearings from the beginning? Or that the president released his own memo which clearly shows that he asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival’s family. The only scam here is the one the GOP is trying to put over on people. Don’t fall for it.
Henry Wallace
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.