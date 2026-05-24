The Star had a good story Tuesday (5/19) about the Phoenix Chapter of the Flying Samaritans. However, it should be mentioned that Tucson has its own chapter of the Flying Sams, and we often share volunteers with Phoenix. Our clinic is in El Rosario where the organization got its start in 1961. We deal with the same challenges listed, and more, but many authorities in Baja support us, offering exemptions and waivers. And most of our patients are extremely grateful. We always welcome volunteers - especially dentists, hygienists, doctors, nurses, pilots, and bi-lingual interpreters. Google us if interested.