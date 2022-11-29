Letter: Being Pro-Active with Homelessness

What are the City of Tucson, Pima County, and the State of AZ doing about our homeless problem? They are not being pro-active. The homeless population is growing rapidly in Tucson. I propose using property like the 27 acres now available on 29th St and Swan Rd for a homelessness solution. It was formerly a Dept of Economic Security property. Now it is empty and ready for a new use.

This would be an excellent place to build a new homeless community with the City, County, and/or State all kicking in to make it work. There is room for a large tent city and you could put in bathroom facilities, a medical tent, a dentist office, counseling facilities, etc.

This is what I would call “being pro-active.” Let’s take action and not pretend this issue is going to go away. Let’s become a leader in how we treat our homeless population and really give them a better chance at having some kind of decent life.

Curtis Simpson

East side