Letter: Blame Misdirected

I think all the blame we are heaping on our local editors for the changes in the funnies, crossword, etc. is sadly, misdirected. I subscribe to a second newspaper online (my hometown) which is owned by the same company: Lee Enterprises. Their funnies & puzzle page is a carbon copy of Tucson's - and I suspect that this template has been duplicated and dropped into all the Lee newspapers, as a cost cutting measure. Almost all of the non-local news articles are the same as well. Very few locally owned newspapers still exist. This is just one more example of how corporate entities are erasing our home-town identities. I would question whether our local editors had any say in the matter.