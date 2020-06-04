Letter: Face Maskes and Party Lines

Print and electronic news media have brought attention to idea that wearing face masks in public fall along party lines. An interesting theory that probably incites political discrimination more than anything else. But instead of party lines, maybe those who don't wear masks are fool hardy, inconsiderate, naive or just not very smart. Even if there was a correlation to political affiliation, at least one of the fore mentioned would be the actual reason one does not wear a mask, or have their children wear masks in public. So I'm wondering why the CDC condensed their 60+ page of safety recommendations to 6 pages with large font and pictures. Maybe they are trying to be as inclusive as possible.
Geoff Gilbert
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
