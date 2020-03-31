Letter: Inconsiderate behavior
View Comments

Letter: Inconsiderate behavior

As I write this there is a big party across the street at an off campus At a student off campus mini dorm . Loud music of course, but my main concern

Is so many people being in such proximity, drinking and ignoring the safety protocols designed to slow the spread of the corona virus. Having been their age once, I understand their feeling of invulnerability, but if just one of them is unknowingly infected.... you know the rest. The university and the managers of this housing need to address the issue immediately.

Robert Scanlon

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News