Letter: Inconsiderate behavior

As I write this there is a big party across the street at an off campus At a student off campus mini dorm . Loud music of course, but my main concern
Is so many people being in such proximity, drinking and ignoring the safety protocols designed to slow the spread of the corona virus. Having been their age once, I understand their feeling of invulnerability, but if just one of them is unknowingly infected.... you know the rest. The university and the managers of this housing need to address the issue immediately.
Robert Scanlon
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
