I OPPOSE Interstate 11 as an alternative highway. The last thing we need in a world already so dense with environmental Impact, pollution, and the warming of the planet is more hot asphalt to allow more vehicles to release CO2 into the atmosphere. We need to be working on sustainable options. Comfortable, safe public transportation such as trains that do not run on fossil fuels are a better option. Please consider our voices, the wildlife, the impact in this detrimental decision. Together, we must stop the expensive building of a luxury that we do not need. The idea is outrageous and outdated. We are moving forward with safer, cleaner transportation but this proposal is taking us in the wrong direction.
Karina Marcano
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.