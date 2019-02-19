I write to strongly urge you to rethink your decision to discontinue the Non Sequitur comic strip. While his use of a vulgarity in the fine print of his strip was incredibly stupid and offensive to many, his humor and cultural parody have given us so much to think about and so many laughs over the years, I believe he has earned the opportunity to apologize. His characters and wonderful skewering of our cultural oddities have often been a shining bright spot in an otherwise dreary news day. The absence of his insightful wit will remove a key reason for my continued readership.
Jane Baker
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.