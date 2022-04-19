Letter: Kudos to the Pima County Recorder's office

As a long time snowbird, I have for many years made arrangements to have my ballot sent to my summer location. And I did that again this week. I called the recorder’s office, gave them necessary identifying information, and the address to which I wanted the ballot sent. The staff was pleasant and efficient, and they even had my summer address stored in their system. The process took less than five minutes as it has in the past, and they have never failed to get properly get my ballot to me.