Letter: Los Reales Sustainability Campus

When I was a kid on the east coast we took our garbage to what was called the “town dump”. It was not only the go-to place for the trash, but also the primo destination for me to shoot rats with my new Roy Rogers BB rifle.
But times change so fast forward 50 years and 2000 miles and know that now the final destination for my disposables is “the Los Reales Landfill”, so I am apparently no longer dumping, rather filling.
Don’t stop reading, this is the good part. Tucson City Council has just unanimously voted to rename our beloved dump/landfill 'the Los Reales Sustainability Campus'.
I’d love to enroll at their campus if they will allow me to bring my BB gun.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
