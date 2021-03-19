 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Minimum Wage
View Comments

Letter: Minimum Wage

  • Comments

To the Editor;

I have recently read the article “Minimum wage for city of Tucson employees now $15” by Jasmine Demers that was written on the 25th of February 2021. I think it’s great that the minimum wage is increasing. In my opinion, I think many families will benefit from this increase. This is a better living wage for families and workers, just how it is stated in the article. Workers will be able to support themselves and the people they care about more than before. I think this is a good improvement in Tucson workplaces.

Miranda Monreal

09 March 2021

Student, Sunnyside High School

Miranda Monreal

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News