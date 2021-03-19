Letter: Minimum Wage

To the Editor;
I have recently read the article “Minimum wage for city of Tucson employees now $15” by Jasmine Demers that was written on the 25th of February 2021. I think it’s great that the minimum wage is increasing. In my opinion, I think many families will benefit from this increase. This is a better living wage for families and workers, just how it is stated in the article. Workers will be able to support themselves and the people they care about more than before. I think this is a good improvement in Tucson workplaces.
Miranda Monreal
09 March 2021
Student, Sunnyside High School
South side
