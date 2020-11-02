 Skip to main content
Letter: President Trump's Family Separation Policy
Letter: President Trump's Family Separation Policy

We commend the Star for Tuesday's article on the record number of migrants deaths that follows Tim Steller's detailed analysis on Trump's family separation policy on October 5th. Steller traces the lies his administration used to initiate, implement, allegedly cancel, and then to continue the policy even while under court order to reunite the families. We comment on four issues from our lived experiences from decades of working in Central America, Mexico, and our borderlands for the CDC and other health-related organizations. First, to certify the horrific conditions of violence these families are fleeing. Second, ninety percent of legally qualified immigrants released into the US do return for their asylum hearings; not the "Catch and Release" claim by Trump that most of them disappear. Third, local private-public partnerships like Casas Alitas and Kino Border Initiative have provided the desperately needed food, transportation, and health care to the families in transit. Fourth, the DACA recipients exemplify the value of immigrants to our community where thousand serve as First Responders.

Richard Collins, Carlos C. Campbell, MD, MPH, Laura Monti, RN, PhD, and Gary Paul Nabhan, PhD.

Sonoita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

