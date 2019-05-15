I live on the south end of the proposed route. From what I'm reading my house would be right in the pathway. It seems as though the concern is with saving the natural habitat but have heard nothing about what property owners should expect. I've lived there over 20 years and I would love to hear about plans the government has for the families in the way. I can't even imagine leaving my home but I lose sleep constantly overthinking this matter.
Christine Felix
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.