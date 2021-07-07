Letter: Re: the July 5. article “Jonathan Hoffman: Inflated minimum wages hurt poor people”

Re: the July 5 article "Inflated minimum wages hurt poor people.'
Mr. Hoffmann should try surviving on fifteen dollars per hour, forty hours per week with no healthcare, dental, hearing, or vision insurance benefits. After a few months living in poverty, I seriously doubt that he would consider such an entry level wage "inflated." But, Hoffmann's attitude is absolutely typical of the business community doing whatever it takes to force people to work for subsistence (or lower) wages with no benefits. Hey -- pay a little more for products and services so that others don't have to struggle working multiple jobs just to survive! Show some compassion, perhaps even some empathy! Support a $15/hour minimum wage with yearly cost-of-living adjustments.
Waid Reynolds
Sahuarita
