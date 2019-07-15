Re: the July 7 article "Residents dispute Winterhaven's rule on watering grass."
It seems most of the homeowners in Winter Haven are ignorant of the fact that fresh drinking water is a limited resource. They are draining the valuable water aquifers dry so their neighborhood can look pretty. Talk about screwed up priorities. We live in the desert people. Try reading current events about water droughts all over the world including the USA.
Philip Lynch
Sahuarita
