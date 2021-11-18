Letter: Re: the Nov. 16. article “Letter: Paul Gosar's "Cartoon"”

My what a poisoness people we are. Free speech is free speech until you act on it then it becomes a crime. People threaten people all the time and as long as no one acts on it the authorities cannot do anything. My ex wife threatened to kill me and the police told me there was nothing they could do until I turned up dead. Everyone has opinions and what they would like to do to one another. Which doesn't mean that it is a crime it is free speech. This country is on the threshold of communism if we cannot express ourselves without someone whinning then we are all in trouble.
Gabriel Arenas
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.