 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Nov. 16. article “Letter: Paul Gosar's "Cartoon"”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Nov. 16. article “Letter: Paul Gosar's "Cartoon"”

  • Comments

My what a poisoness people we are. Free speech is free speech until you act on it then it becomes a crime. People threaten people all the time and as long as no one acts on it the authorities cannot do anything. My ex wife threatened to kill me and the police told me there was nothing they could do until I turned up dead. Everyone has opinions and what they would like to do to one another. Which doesn't mean that it is a crime it is free speech. This country is on the threshold of communism if we cannot express ourselves without someone whinning then we are all in trouble.

Gabriel Arenas

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News