To all of you that complain about the copper mine, remember your new electric car takes three times as much copper as a gas powered car, the wind generators you love use a lot of copper in generators and hydroelectric power plants have huge generators that use miles of copper in them not to mention all your new iphones, computers etc. So when you complain about the mine remember the more copper you use you are causing more and more mines to come into our world.
Thomas R Crawford
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.