Letter: silly sunshine protection ac

Saw an article in the Star the other day that bemused me: the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the "sunshine protection act" making daylight savings time permanent year-round throughout the country.
Senator Ed Markey says that the silly sunshine protection act that would make daylight savings time compulsory and uniform and permanent would mean "no more switching clocks, more daylight hours to spend outside after school and after work, and more smiles" - reports the Arizona Daily Star. In Arizona we have plenty of sunshine year round already. To keep things sunny in our sunny state, switch our time zone to Pacific and not change our clocks at all.
To be honest, though, I think it should be up to states ... and the way Ornery Arizonans will probably cope with this is to remember that MST = PDT and say, oh, yeah? And declare itself to be in the Pacific coast time zone.... which I think it can do.
John Leech
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.