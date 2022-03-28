Letter: Support Prop 411 for safety

The increase in pedestrian and cycling fatalities reported by Tim Steller is troubling. As cyclists and pedestrians it is very distressing to learn each day of another accident on our roads.
If you’ve ever tried to navigate our roads by bike or on foot, you’ve probably experienced at least one close call with a moving vehicle. It’s impossible to prevent people from doing careless things but Tucson’s infrastructure, when using the Complete Streets guidelines, can reduce the risks when we dare to take a walk or a bike ride.
That is why all city residents must vote yes for Prop 411. It will provide about $150 million dollars over ten years for roadway safety measures, like sidewalks, pedestrian/bicycle crosswalks, protected bike lanes, street lighting, traffic light upgrades, and traffic calming features.
Prop 411 is just the beginning for Move Tucson. A long term source of revenue is needed to fully implement Move Tucson and create a comfortable and accessible transportation system for all residents.
Ruth Reiman, Jennifer Flores, Rhonda Bodfield and Katharine Len Yee Mitchell, members of the Complete Streets Coordinating Council
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.