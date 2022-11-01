Letter: Terrible Traffic Congestion

I read the article about The Landing, located on the NW corner of 1-19 and Irvington Rd, adding to the south-side business boom with great anticipation. I appreciate the addition of shopping and eating places to my area of town, but has there has been any study on the traffic situation this new center has caused? Often Irvington Rd heading east between Mission Rd and I-19 has become a “parking lot”. Traveling from I-19 to go west on Irvington Rd is also a chaotic mess. The traffic caused by the housing divisions popping up on West Irvington Rd and this new center is a nightmare. The traffic lights between S Calle Santa Cruz and I-19 cause terrible traffic congestion. Has there been any discussion on additional entrance and exit roads for this new center, The Landing? The current entrance and exits are both located on Irvington Rd. Something needs to be done as the traffic situation will only get worse with new components added.