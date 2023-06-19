I first met Donovan Durband after I became commander of the Downtown Division at the Tucson Police Department. Revitalizing downtown was the vision for the city and Donovan fully bought into that spending his time and effort to make downtown Tucson a success. I walked the streets of downtown with Donovan and attended many meetings with him as he brought positive energy and built collaboration between area residents, business owners, professionals and local government officials all who worked or lived downtown. Once he became involved you could see the future and fortunes of downtown begin to change for the better. My thanks to his wife Erin, for sharing Donovan with us. Donovan was kind to everyone he met, I know, I saw him in action.I’m glad I had a chance to work with him, he made a positive difference for Tucson! Donovan you will be missed.