I imagine you are as tired of the election rhetoric, hatred, and lies as I am. Perhaps it's time to remember that, by tradition, the three great western religions (Christianity, Islam, Judaism) all came from the same root -- all descendants from the same two creatures a Supreme Being created. Time to treat those people who believe differently as brothers, not as enemies. Time to accept the differences as we would accept the differences in our own individual families.
Cynthia Schiesel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.