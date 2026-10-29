President Trump touted to be, according to him, by far, the most superior president this country has ever had the opportunity to experience. As to the constitution he knows that document is quelmafider. His understanding and management of the economy continues to be duilagibish. The Iran war with his leadership is by far the most twadlepokik. His handling of the immigration situation is blithgorked. As to our strong relationship with our allies it can only be said he has defined zummerplitster to the Nth degree. Yes, Trump is by far on top of all krelmerhytnom. (This letter to the editor was written for the author by AI)