Just when you believe that Trump cannot sink any lower he crouches down and digs deeper. During a conference Trump said, "I looked at a beautiful ass before as Nicki Minaj" If you or I had said such a thing in a work place we would be fired immediately, and justifiably so. But of course Trump has no one who can stop his barrage of insults and blusters. To me he is a boor, a rogue and absolutely has no sense of human decency. And to think we have him for a president, in the land once thought of as the greatest in the world. We should all be repulsed.